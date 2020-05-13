Reese Witherspoon bags new projects named 'Your Place Or Mine' and 'The Cactus'
Along with starring in the films, she will also produce the projects through her banner, Hello Sunshine company, reports variety.com.
Witherspoon has starred in several romantic hits throughout her career, including "Sweet Home Alabama", "Election", "This Means War", "Pleasantville", "Home Again", and the "Legally Blonde" films.
"Your Place Or Mine" is about a couple of long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream. The other friend comes forward to help by looking after her teenage son.
The film is based on a script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who will be making her feature directorial debut. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also back the film.
Happy June everybody! I’m so excited to announce that our 1st book pick of the summer is #TheCactus by @SarahJHaywood. This title is a perfect metaphor for Susan who is a single, regimented woman faced with an unexpected pregnancy just as she navigates a difficult family inheritance issue at the same time. I found myself laughing out loud at Susan’s prickly character as she finds herself in a love triangle, navigating family ties and dealing with 9 months of pregnancy at the age of 45. Hope y’all love Susan as much as I do! Read along with me @reesesbookclubxhellosunshine, I can’t wait to hear what y’all think!
"The Cactus" is based on Sarah Haywood's bestselling novel of the same name. It is about a woman's unexpected pregnancy at 45, which makes her re-think her well-structured life. She then embarks on a journey toward love, family while learning to embrace the unexpected.
Witherspoon has lately appeared in last year's web series, "The Morning Show", along with Jennifer Aniston, and the miniseries "Little Fires Everywhere" earlier this year.
