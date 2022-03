Dia Mirza says ‘every day is Sunday’ with her baby boy Avyaan as she shares his adorable PIC (Image: Dia Mirza/ Instagram) Dia Mirza says ‘every day is Sunday’ with her baby boy...

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin can’t stop smiling as they rehearse for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (Image: Kalki Koechlin/ Instagram) Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin can’t stop smiling...