Reese Witherspoon celebrates 20-year anniversary of her film Sweet Home Alabama

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her hit 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama turning 20 years old. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram as she went down memory lane and celebrated two decades of her beloved film. The classic rom-com has been a list topper for decades and has been loved by fans for a long time.

On Saturday, Witherspoon dived deep into nostalgia when she took to Instagram and posted a clip of the best moments from the film chopped up into a video. In the caption, Witherspoon spilled that the release of the movie became a big life-changer for her. She wrote, "20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life." The Legally Blonde actress then continued, "Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course!"