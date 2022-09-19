Reese Witherspoon celebrates 20-year anniversary of her film Sweet Home Alabama
Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to dedicate a special tribute to her hit film Sweet Home Alabama.
Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her hit 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama turning 20 years old. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram as she went down memory lane and celebrated two decades of her beloved film. The classic rom-com has been a list topper for decades and has been loved by fans for a long time.
On Saturday, Witherspoon dived deep into nostalgia when she took to Instagram and posted a clip of the best moments from the film chopped up into a video. In the caption, Witherspoon spilled that the release of the movie became a big life-changer for her. She wrote, "20 years ago Sweet Home Alabama came out and completely changed my life." The Legally Blonde actress then continued, "Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course!"
Witherspoon recounted her favourite memories from the film, "So many great scenes and my favorite line...'So I can kiss you anytime I want.'" The actress went on to ask her followers, "Do you remember seeing it for the first time?" Many in her comment section took their time to appreciate the film and its blissful brilliance as they commented, "BEST MOVIE EVER," while some others said, "Feels like yesterday."
Check out the video Witherspoon posted below:
As for a sequel, there has been a lot of demand for a sequel of the cult famous film but the possibility s sequel seems bleak. In a previous interview, the leading man of the film, Josh Lucas shared, "Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese’s got a book club. I’m saying that like laughingly, but… I’ve heard like, ‘Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.’ You know, she’s a mogul," per ET Canada.
