Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans RANK HIGH among the most loved actors on Twitter

Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans have made it to the top three in the most loved actor’s list on Twitter curated by TechShielder. According to ET Canada, the list was made based on tweets that were positive and had positive shares and responses. Judgment was also conducted on the basis of neutral and negative tweets from the stars.

The Morning Show actor Reese Witherspoon secured first place in the list with a 69% share of positive tweets, followed by Thor star Chris Hemsworth with a 63% share of positive tweets. Marvel’s Chris Evans and Karen Gillan were on the third and fourth list respectively. Both of them secured 62% each.

The list also features many well-known actors including Tom Hanks, Gal Gadot, and Blake Lively. Hanks is in the fifth position, while Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr has taken up the sixth spot. Leonardo DiCaprio has been ranked 7th on the list. In the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions are Gal Gadot, Blake Lively, and Anna Kendrick respectively.

While the list is not officially from Twitter, netizens have taken to tweeting about the stars ranked in the list. The list took to appreciating the actors on the positivity that they spread around Twitter. The actors have been ranked on the basis of their tweets and the number of positive shares that their posts have received.

If you had to make your own list of the most loved actors on Twitter, who would you put and why? Share your individual lists on the topic with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon pens moving note to celebrate 20 years of Legally Blonde; Calls it ‘role of a lifetime'