Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 and teams up with Mindy Kaling; Says ‘Some things are meant to be’

Legally Blonde 3 confirmed! Reese Witherspoon has teamed up with Mindy Kaling for the upcoming film. Read on to know more.

Reese Witherspoon is all set to play her iconic role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3 and Mindy Kaling is handling the script of the film. The 44-year-old actress confirmed the news on Instagram and expressed her excitement over collaborating with Mindy for the project. The 40-year-old actress will be co-writing the script with Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor. “Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! This is Elle Woods Approved!” she wrote in the caption.

In the post featured a side-by-side of Reese as Ellen, and Mindy copying her look. Elle Woods is one of Reese’s most iconic characters of all time. She first played the role of a Harvard Law student in 2001 for Legally Blonde, and then reprised the role in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. During the course of her career, Reese has added several romantic hits to her resume, including Sweet Home Alabama, Election, This Means War, Pleasantville and Home Again.

This is not the first time Reese and Mindy are collaborating for a project. The two co-starred in 2018's A Wrinkle in Time. Mindy also took to social media and confirmed the exciting news. “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!" The fans have been waiting for the film ever since it was first announced in 2018. “We’re definitely talking about it. I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!” Reese said at the time.

