Reese Witherspoon congratulates co stars on their Emmy nominations after being snubbed

After being snubbed by the Television Academy, Reese Witherspoon graciously congratulated her fellow co-stars on their recent nominations for Emmy Awards.

Reese Witherspoon was totally snubbed out of every single Emmy nomination category this year after being eligible for three different shows: Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. However, she took to her social media and gracefully congratulated co-stars she worked with, who were nominated this year for awards. Among those she congratulated were her Morning Show co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, her Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, her Little Fires Everywhere co-star Kerry Washington (who was nominated for four categories) and more.

“Wow what an incredible honour! 3 of our @hellosunshine productions are nominated for a total of 18 Emmys… I’m so proud of our team who works tirelessly behind the scenes to bring these stories to life! BRAVO to the cast & crews @LittleFiresHulu @TheMorningShow @Big_Little_Lies,” Reese posted on her Twitter account, along with posting two messages on Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, Reese also announced that she will return to the romance genre with two upcoming romantic comedies Your Place Or Mine and The Cactus with Netflix. Along with starring in the films, she also announced that she will be producing both the projects through her banner, Hello Sunshine company. Your Place Or Mine will reportedly be about a couple of long-distance best friends who change each other's lives when one decides to pursue a lifelong dream. The other friend comes forward to help by looking after her teenage son. The film is based on a script from Aline Brosh McKenna, who will be making her feature directorial debut. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan will also back the film.

The Cactus will be based on Sarah Haywood's bestselling novel of the same name. The film will be centred around a woman's unexpected pregnancy at 45, which makes her rethink her well-structured life. She then embarks on a journey toward love, family while learning to embrace the unexpected.

