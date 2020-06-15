Reese Witherspoon does not fear death; Says 'I know where I’m going'

Reese Witherspoon isn't afraid of death as she believes in the higher powers and knows where she's going.

Reese Witherspoon has been making the headlines ever since she confirmed Legally Blonde 3 on the cards with director Mindy Kaling coming on board to write the film's script. While the actress is gearing up for her upcoming projects, she has an important view on life and death. Reese Witherspoon shared the same with her co-star Nicole Kidman revealing that she does not fear death. The Little Fires Everywhere actress claimed she knows where she's going after death so it doesn't scare her.

Speaking to LA Times, Nicole Kidman recalled a time in which she told Reese that she often thinks about death and asked her, "Do you ever think about dying, Reese? Because I think about it all the time." To which the latter had a very calm and composed response. "And she’s like, 'Nope, I don’t think about it because I know where I’m going," Nicole Kidman told the portal and wishes she had the same certainty and confidence.

In a previous interview too, Reese Witherspoon spoke about the same and stated, "I am not afraid of death because I know that there is a paradise. I am very sure that there is a supreme power ... I do not know what it is but I am not afraid of dying." Seems like the actress is all set to take a step ahead in her career with all the positivity. Recently, Reese Witherspoon also bagged two more Netflix films 'Your Place Or Mine' and 'The Cactus'.

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon bags new projects named 'Your Place Or Mine' and 'The Cactus'

Share your comment ×