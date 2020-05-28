Reese Witherspoon is 'dreaming' of travelling to India with youngest son Tennessee James; See latest post

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon shared a glimpse of her quarantine activity with her youngest son and looks like India is on her travel bucket list. Check it out below.

One can only dream! Well, the current trying times are such that a vacation seems a distant reality, but we love Reese Witherspoon's optimistic attitude. Looks like 'The Morning Show' actress is already planning her next holiday and India seems to be on her list of countries that she may be considering to visit once situation gets back to normal. On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon shared a glimpse of her quarantine activity with youngest son Tennessee James and it indeed looked like a fun time as the mother-son duo were busy solving a word puzzle.

In the caption, Reese wrote, "Dreaming of the places we will go! Where do you dream of traveling to?." On closer look, one can see that Reese and her son are engrossed in reading an activity book on India. In the picture, Tennessee can be seen solving a word puzzle whereas Reese points to a page with 'India' written on it. There is also a brochure of India that sits on the side and a fake passport meant for play is on the table.

Reese's fans were quick to comment and share with her the places they plan on visiting. Check out her post below:

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Reese has been spending an ample amount of time with her seven-year-old son Tennessee. She recently shared super fun pictures with him from their backyard and it was all things adorable."Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life. #CanICallYouBack?" the actress wrote.

Isn't this mother-son duo simply adorable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

