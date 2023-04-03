Reese Witherspoon files for divorce from Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage; Here’s everything we know

Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon,47, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Jim Toth,52. The couple filed for divorce just a few days before their 12th wedding anniversary. Reese and Jim had signed a prenuptial agreement before the marriage, making the spitting of their finances and assets swift and easy. The couple will have joint custody of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

Speculations about Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce

The reason stated in the court's documents seemed to be irreconcilable differences. Reports have said this divorce was not a hastily taken decision, and both have thought it through and talked it out. There have been several speculations regarding Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s split.

A source alleged that the reason for the divorce was that Reese and Jim had “been spending less time together.” Reese has been busy for a few years because of new acting projects and producing with her company, ‘Hello Sunshine.’ A few projects she recently worked on as a producer have been Daisy Jones and The Six and Where the Crawdads Sing. She also starred in a recent Netflix romcom, ‘Your place or mine.’

Another source reported the split was because of their polar opposite personalities and tendencies. The source revealed that Reese is headstrong and focused, and Jim, on the other hand, is hard-working and laid back at the same time.

Reese Witherspoon addresses the divorce

Reese took to her Instagram to address the split by saying that she had personal news to share with her fans. She mentioned that after a lot of consideration, they have come to the conclusion of the divorce. Reese went on to say that she and Jim are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything they have created together. Reese ended the message by saying that their biggest priority right now is their son and family.

