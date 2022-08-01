Reese Witherspoon hopes to film Legally Blonde 3 after Top Gun: Maverick's worldwide success

On Friday, Reese Witherspoon's recent interview with USA Today came out and the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her thoughts on the third instalment of her famous film series Legally Blonde. This franchise first hit theatres in 2001 and significantly impacted the audience with its witty humour and satirical setup. Witherspoon shared that the success of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick inspired the film's team.

Although Legally Blonde 3 has been greenlit, all are still dodgy about the film's third sequel with it restarting the franchise after nearly two decades. According to Witherspoon, Cruise's recent worldwide success with his Top Gun sequel gave the actress much-needed hope, "I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," revealed Witherspoon. She explained, "It’s just like Top Gun: They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Witherspoon elaborated that the story and characters in it have become an important component for her, "I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story." Cruise's sequel came to theatres after 36 years after the original and even the iconic actor had his apprehensions but the film surprisingly crossed the billion dollar mark worldwide.

As for Elle Woods' return, no release date has been scheduled for now though Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have signed on to write the screenplay.

