Reese Witherspoon lets her playful side shine as she makes snow angels in an adorable video: WATCH

Reese Witherspoon isn't afraid to let her fun side shine. The 45-year-old Morning Show star shared a video of herself on Instagram on Thursday, completely enjoying her snow day, which included frolicking in snowfall and, of course, making snow angels.

"My kid said if you throw ice down the toilet, wear your shirt backwards and dance on the bed... it will snow. I think it worked!!," she captioned the cute video, in which she's sporting a bright yellow beanie, a floral print jacket, and red lips. In addition, the Big Little Lies actor shared a lovely Instagram Story photo of herself enjoying the frigid winter weather, simply saying, "Snow day." Reese didn't say where she was enjoying the snow, but various sections of the United States have been pounded by winter storms in recent days.

Check out her video here:

Meanwhile, Witherspoon, who is now working on the third chapter of her 2001 film Legally Blonde, has revealed details about the widely anticipated sequel, which will also include fan favourite Jennifer Coolidge. "I wish I could take a poll of everybody watching and say like, 'What do you wanna see us do?' I mean, just the idea of being anywhere with Jennifer would be the greatest," the award-winning actress said in a joint interview with Coolidge, 60, for Backstage in December as per PEOPLE.

Continued Witherspoon: "The movie is such a feminist movie too, at the time, about really that your life doesn't have to be defined by your romantic relationships; it can be defined by your girlfriends, by your sense of self-worth, by your job, your education, your accomplishments. So it's interesting to visit characters 20 years later. Mindy Kaling's writing it. They're in the process of it."

ALSO READ:Reese Witherspoon sends 'holiday hugs' as she posts rare snap of her family on Christmas Eve; See post