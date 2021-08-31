Reese Witherspoon looks back at her 1st pregnancy at 23; Confesses ‘I did not have a lot of support’

Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast and got candid about becoming a first-time mom at the age of 23. While chatting with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, the 45-year-old mom of three got candid about the support she felt she didn’t have the first time around. “I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work,” she told the two.

Reese explained that she had “tried to muscle through for five months with Ava [Phillippe], just not sleeping and I became delirious.” She did admit she was very lucky as well because she didn’t have to work those first few months. “I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work but it’s just not a one-person job. I would even say it’s not a two-person job,” Reese added. For the unversed, Reese shares Ava and son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe; and also has a younger son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

Back in May, Reese spoke to Hello! Magazine and looked back at her 20s. She told the magazine: "I'm having the time of my life. I feel much more centred now, compared to when I was younger. I used to be worried all the time and so concerned with, 'Am I a good actor? Do people take me seriously? Am I funny? Am I not funny?' "Now, I'm just calm."

When talking about parenting, she said: "It's interesting because I've been a parent for a long time, since 1999. Parenting has changed so much in 20 years. The most important thing is that my kids are safe, healthy and happy. "Everything else is just icing."

