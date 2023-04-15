Reese Witherspoon makes first public appearance since divorce as friend Jennifer Garner praises her

Reese Witherspoon makes her first public appearance for the premiere of Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me on Thursday April 13, 2023 since her divorce from Jim Toth. Last month, the ex-couple officially filed for divorce ending their twelve years long marriage. In a joint statement they asked people to respect their privacy in this difficult time.

In her first public appearance after announcing divorce, Reese Witherspoon was glowing and was all smiles on the red carpet. Continue reading to know more details.

Reese Witherspoon

On the premiere of The Last Thing He Told Me on 13 April 2023, Reese Witherspoon dazzled in black dress with a thigh-high slit and one shoulder neckline along with the laser cutouts throughout the dress. The actress paired her black dress with the matching pumps with the sheer paneling on the toes and accessorized her look with diamond and pearls hoop earrings. She kept her long blonde hair in the loose waves parted to the side along with the simple make-up look that amplified her cheeks. The Your Place or Mine actress looked happy as she was posing for cameras and chatting away with her friends.

Jennifer Garner praises Reese Witherspoon

Apart from being lead in The Last Thing He Told Me, Jennifer Garner was also cheerleader for her friend Jennifer Garner. Garner was all praises for Witherspoon as she said, ‘Honestly, Reese is behind that, she has really pushed me. She said to me a few years ago, 'Nobody is sitting around thinking, what can I shoot in L.A. that's going to have a 50-year-old woman in it?' She's like, 'You've got to create your own stuff. All women in this town owe a debt of gratitude to Reese’.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating? Here's everything we know