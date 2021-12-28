Reese Witherspoon mourns Jean-Marc Vallee's demise: My heart is broken

The news that writer-director Jean-Marc Vallée died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 58 has elicited comments ranging from his native Canada to Hollywood and beyond.

The Montreal-born director of Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Wild, which received nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, as well as Emmys and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, died in Quebec City at the age of 58. Those who worked with him, including Reese Witherspoon, who appeared in Wild and Big Little Lies, paid tribute yesterday night and this morning. Those who worked with him, including Reese Witherspoon, who featured in the films Wild and Big Little Lies, paid tribute yesterday night and this morning.

Reese took to her Instagram story and wrote, “My heart is broken. My friend. I love you.” Meanwhile, Actress Shailene Woodley was among the first to react to the news, posting a photo of Vallée on her Instagram story late Sunday night in “complete and utter shock.” “God, death is the worst,” she wrote as per Deadline. “But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure ... one for the books, one I cant wait to read & to watch when my time comes. It doesn’t make sense though dude. It doesn’t make sense," she further penned.

Woodley portrayed young single mom Jane Chapman in "Big Little Lies," alongside Witherspoon's alpha mom Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Dern's snowploughs mom Renata Klein. The first season of the HBO drama, directed by Vallée, received eight Emmy Awards, including best limited series and best directing for a limited series.

