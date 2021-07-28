Reese Witherspoon OPENS UP on being an executive producer for Stand Up to Cancer televised fundraising special

Stand Up To Cancer is all set to host its 7th televised fundraising special on August 21. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, which aims at raising money for cancer treatments and research, has Reese Witherspoon, with husband Jim Toth sign in as co-executive producers. Other names include Sofia Vergara, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong and wife Tran Ho who will join as co-hosts in the programme. Common and Brittany Howard and American rapper Common have been announced as two of the performers for the show, which is aiming to add some big names to the performance list as well.

In a statement as per The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon said, “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada.” Speaking of how cancer institutes, scientists, and doctors have worked enough to improve treatment facilities, the Sweet Home Alabama alum stated that there are still many who have had personal experiences with the disease, and seek immediate treatment.

Witherspoon’s husband Jim Toth added that he lost his father to the disease, and wishes to support the important work that Stand Up To Cancer is taking up to cure cancer patients. “Having lost my father to this disease, it is a privilege for us to continue to support the important work of Stand Up To Cancer as co-producers of the telecast,” he shared. Speaking of the importance of this initiative, Modern Family alum Sophia Vergara said that the most important part of cancer diagnosis is catching the disease early, adding that people should be equipped with proper resources for early detection.

The show will be broadcasted from Los Angeles and 60 participating media platforms from the United States and Canada will air the special.

