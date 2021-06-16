Reese Witherspoon opens up on having panic attacks for 3 weeks before filming hit 2014 film Wild

Ahead of season 2 of The Morning Show, Reese Witherspoon opened up about her experience of filming her 2014 hit film Wild. Read on to know more.

Reese Witherspoon returned for a second time as we were recently treated to the teaser of the second season of The Morning Show. Now, in a conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross, the 45-year-old actress and producer opened up about her experience of filming her 2014 hit film Wild. The film revolved around Reese playing the character of a woman who is trying to piece her life together and decides to hike the Pacific Crest Trail.

The actress revealed that few weeks before filming she experienced panic attacks. "I was so scared to do that. I had hypnosis, I was so scared. I was having panic attacks for three weeks before I started."

Reese added, "There was the nudity, sexuality, and drug-use aspect, but also being alone on camera with no other actors. I hadn’t ever been alone in scenes for days and days. There were probably 25 days of the shoot where I had no other actor opposite me. It was just me and a camera and a backpack. I was like, ‘Is this going to be so boring?’"

However, the experience turned out to be a rewarding one and the film was a critically acclaimed one. In conclusion, Reese said, "I don’t know if I’ll ever work that hard again, but it changed me on a cellular level."

The actress will be seen opposite her close friend and co-star Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show Season 2.

ALSO READ: The Morning Show S2 Teaser: Jennifer Aniston makes dramatic exit as Reese Witherspoon struggles to survive

Share your comment ×