Reese Witherspoon pens moving note to celebrate 20 years of Legally Blonde; Calls it ‘role of a lifetime’

Reese Witherspoon recently celebrated 20 years of her iconic film Legally Blonde, scroll down to see what she said about the film and her character Elle Woods.

Hollywood legend and actress Reese Witherspoon recently marked a very special day today! Her film Legally Blonde which was an instant hit and remains one of the most iconic films in Hollywood recently marked 20 years since it was first released. And Reese celebrated the day by writing a little something on Instagram!

On July 13, Reese, 45, took to social media to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Legally Blonde being released in theaters. The actress shared several snapshots of behind-the-scenes photos from the movie, featuring Reese with her co-stars Selma Blair, Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Victor Garber, and Ali Larter. “Omigod you guys ….#LegallyBlonde premiered 20 years ago TODAY! Time flies when you’re busy using legal jargon in your every day life.” Reese started.

“But truly… playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I’m so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all,” Reese continued. “Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades! I wonder… what will Elle do next?”

If you didn’t know, the film Legally Blonde was released in 2001 with the sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, being released in 2003. Now, there are talks about a third instalment of the film and it is scheduled to hit theatres on May 22, 2022. The new film is set to have Reese as Elle Woods in the lead and the film is being written by actress and comedian Mindy Kaling.

