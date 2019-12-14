Reese Witherspoon questions why is her The Morning Show paycheck worth USD 20 million 'bothersome'

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are also executive producers of The Morning Show and take home $2 million per episode.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston returned to the small screen last month with the much talked-about 'The Morning Show'. The series, which also stars Steve Carell, saw Reese and Jen reunite after their iconic 'Friends' sitcom. The two actresses also came on board as executive producers for 'The Morning Show'. And their paycheck is a big fat one. Let us refresh it for you. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are earning $2 million per episode, the total of which will cumulate to $20 million, per season.

Now, in a latest interview, Reese questions why some have made their $20 million paycheck a issue. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 43-year-old actress said, "There seemed to be a resentment, as if we weren't worth it or it was bothersome, and I thought, 'Why is that bothersome?'" Witherspoon asked when her salary is brought up for discussion.

She added, "I guarantee these companies are real smart, and if they agree to pay us, they're doing it for a reason. They probably had a lot of lawyers and a lot of business people decide on that number because they knew that they were going to make more than that back." Comparing how sportsmen are never questioned the huge amounts they draw, the actress asked, "Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James make their contract?"

While Jen and Reese are taking home millions, actor Steve Carell who will appear only in the first season is getting $600K per episode, as per Variety. Speaking about the show, both Reese and Jen have scored a Golden Globe nomination for their performance in The Morning Show.

