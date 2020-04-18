Reese Witherspoon reflects on her struggle with depression and anxiety: I’ve been managing it my entire life

Reese Witherspoon opened up about her mental health struggles with depression and anxiety issues. Here’s what she had to say.

Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, who is known for her remarkable comedy timing, recently opened up about her struggles with mental health. During an interaction with Jameela Jamil for her I Weigh podcast, the 44-year-old Big Little Lies actress revealed that he has been dealing with anxiety and depression for a very long time. “I’ve definitely had a lot of not sane moments in my life. I’ve had a lot of crying on the kitchen floor and my kids putting their stuffed animals on me going, ‘It’s going to be OK mom,” she told The Good Place actress.

Reese further mentioned that she had anxiety issues that eventually manifested into depression. “I definitely had anxiety, my anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won’t come off, I’ve been managing it my entire life,” she shared. The mother of three also detailed her struggle with postpartum. Reese shares two kids with her ex Ryan Phillippe, Ava (20) and Deacon (16), with her ex Ryan Phillippe. She also shares a 7-year-old son Tennessee with Jim Toth, who she married in 2011.

“I’ve had three kids and after each child, I had a different experience. One kid, I had mild postpartum and one kid I had severe postpartum where I had to take pretty heavy medication because I just wasn’t thinking straight at all and then I had one kid where I had no postpartum at all,” she said. She mentioned that she went through a really tough time following the birth of her daughter, Ava, Fox news reported.

“I was 23 years old when I had my first baby and nobody explained to me that when you have a baby, your hormones go into the toilet. I felt more depressed than I’d ever felt in my whole life. It was scary,” she revealed. The actress stated that she has been taking therapy for her mental health issues since she was 16 and it has helped her a lot.

