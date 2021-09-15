Reese Witherspoon REVEALS how Jennifer Aniston and her 'crack up' during The Morning Show fighting scenes

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston have been close since their Friends days. The duo is now co-stars again on The Morning Show and it seems one of the most difficult scenes for Witherspoon and Aniston to pull off together are their fighting scenes. According to Witherspoon's recent interview with People, the two stars can't deliver mean dialogues to each other without cracking up.

Opening up about working with Aniston on the series, Reese revealed that she's a big fan of Jen's sense of humour and her comic timing. Gushing about her co-star, the 45-year-old actress said, "I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other. We just love each other much."

Witherspoon didn't just stop at that though, she also went on to refer to Jennifer as one of the funniest people she has ever met and even lauded her comic delivery stating how it's perfect for every joke.

Reese and Jennifer first collaborated together on the latter's famed series Friends where Witherspoon starred in a cameo as Jill, the younger sister of Aniston's Rachel Green. While it was evident since then how well Jennifer and Reese's camaraderie was, the duo finally found another project that fit their interests perfectly with The Morning Show, thus giving them a chance to work together again.

Aniston recently also referred to Reese as "a sweet burst of sunshine" while talking about their friendly equation during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

