  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Reese Witherspoon REVEALS Legally Blonde reunion details: We may have done the bend & snap for old times sake’

Reese Witherspoon recently announced that she shot the Legally Blonde reunion with the original cast members and it will air next week! Scroll down to see what else she revealed.
12310 reads Mumbai
Reese Witherspoon REVEALS Legally Blonde reunion detailsReese Witherspoon REVEALS Legally Blonde reunion details: We may have done the bend & snap for old times sake’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Reese Witherspoon recently got the fan-favourite cast of Legally Blonde back together for a virtual reunion! The 43-year-old actress and producer revealed the big news on her Instagram today (October 19), and shared that the reunion will take place this week! “Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion,” she wrote. “We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!”

 

Reese then added all the details about how to tune in: “For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15 PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?”

 

Reese will be joined by Luke Wilson (Emmett), Selma Blair (Vivian), Ali Larter (Brooke), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot) and Alanna Ubach (Serena) as they look back on the film.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 and teams up with Mindy Kaling; Says ‘Some things are meant to be’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Mindy Kaling OPENS UP on her experience of writing script for Reese Witherspoon's film Legally Blonde 3; Watch
Emmys 2020: Reese Witherspoon & Kerry Washington host New Year themed party; Say They’re ready for 2020 to end
Reese Witherspoon was ‘terrified’ about being pregnant at 22; Says ‘every bit of sacrifice is worth it’; Watch
Jennifer Aniston finds an amazing cheerleader in Reese Witherspoon after her horrible game of pool
Reese Witherspoon congratulates co stars on their Emmy nominations after being snubbed
Reese Witherspoon wishes a happy birthday to her ‘amazing hubby’ Jim Toth: I love you so much JT

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement