Reese Witherspoon REVEALS Legally Blonde reunion details: We may have done the bend & snap for old times sake’

Reese Witherspoon recently announced that she shot the Legally Blonde reunion with the original cast members and it will air next week! Scroll down to see what else she revealed.

Reese Witherspoon recently got the fan-favourite cast of Legally Blonde back together for a virtual reunion! The 43-year-old actress and producer revealed the big news on her Instagram today (October 19), and shared that the reunion will take place this week! “Ohmigod you guys!! It’s a Legally Blonde Reunion,” she wrote. “We laughed, we cried and we may or may not have done the bend & snap for old times sake!”

Reese then added all the details about how to tune in: “For the first time in 20 years, join me and the #LegallyBlonde cast tomorrow at 3:15 PM PST on the @hellosunshine YouTube channel! PS: Don’t you want to see if Elle & Warner finally make up?”

Reese will be joined by Luke Wilson (Emmett), Selma Blair (Vivian), Ali Larter (Brooke), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot) and Alanna Ubach (Serena) as they look back on the film.

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon confirms Legally Blonde 3 and teams up with Mindy Kaling; Says ‘Some things are meant to be’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×