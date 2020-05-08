Reese Witherspoon reveals she wants JLo, Ice Cube to star in Big Little Lies

Actress Reese Witherspoon says she wants singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Ice Cube to join the team of "Big Little Lies" in season three.

During an Instagram Live with co-star Laura Dern, the actors joked about the rapper joining the cast, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Ice Cube should be in ‘Big Little Lies 3'," Witherspoon said, with Dern responding: "'Hello? Obviously!'"

Witherspoon then asked: "It would be really fun to hear who out there --who do you guys want to be in Big Little Lies 3?"

To which, Dern added: "Who would be your dream new character to arrive in the world of the Monterey Five?"

Witherspoon said: "I mean, I'm always hoping for J.Lo to show up, just 'cause I really enjoy some J.Lo."

The suggestions also included names like Julia Roberts, Frances Conroy, Brad Pitt, Amy Adams, Jennifer Lawrence, Sandra Bullock, Alyssa Milano and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the show, Witherspoon and Dern stars alongside Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Meryl Streep in the show, which is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

It is about a group of women living in Monterey, California as they navigate ups and downs of their life and still find ways to stick with each other.

Credits :IANS

