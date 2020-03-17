Reese Witherspoon REVEALS she was 'assaulted, harassed': There wasn’t a public reckoning 25 years ago

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Reese Witherspoon recalled a recent awkward incident when a female journalist called her selfish for not talking sooner about being assaulted and harassed at a young age. Read below to know more about what The Morning Show star had to share on the same.

In today's times, it's much more accessible to come out with the truth, through the powerful tool of social media! However, there was a time before social media, where it wasn't that easy to have your voice come across, especially in a moment of crisis. That is exactly how Reese Witherspoon felt in regard to the "bad things" that have happened to her in the past, at a young age. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Reese Witherspoon shared, "Bad things happened to me. I was assaulted, harassed. It wasn’t isolated."

Furthermore, The Morning Show star recalled a recent conversation with a female journalist who asked the actress as to why she didn't "speak up sooner." Reese questioned the journalist's motives and found it "interesting" to talk to someone who experienced those things but then be judged for the way you decide to speak about them. Witherspoon believes that one should tell their story in their own time and when they are ready. However, the shame that the journalist tried to put on the 43-year-old actress was unreal as she wrote about how "selfish" Reese was for not bringing it up sooner.

"There wasn’t a public reckoning 25 years ago when this stuff happened to me. There wasn’t a forum to speak about it either. Social media has created a new way for people to express themselves that I didn’t have. That’s the great strength in power and numbers. I think we have a lot of judgment and that’s unfortunate because we’re all tender footed in these new times. We’re trying to find our identity. That’s what I really like about The Morning Show," Reese concluded.

