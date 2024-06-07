Reese Witherspoon REVEALS Why She Calls Her Big Little Lies Co-Star Laura Dern By Her Last Name

There’s a good reason why Reese Witherspoon doesn’t call her bestie and co-star Laura Dern by her first name. During a candid conversation with another Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman, the actress revealed that she called her bestie “Dern” and Kidman always hated that!

Reese Witherspoon calls Laura Dern by her last name

While it’s cool to call one friend by their last name, Nicole Kidman is not pleased about Witherspoon calling their Big Little Lies co-star “Dern.” During a conversation for Vanity Fair, the Friends actress said, "I called Dern while we were shooting Big Little Lies—" about Lara Dern. "I hate how you call her Dern, though!” Moulin Rouge actress quickly interjected.

Turns out Witherspoon has a good enough reason behind that! A lesser-known fact about the actress is that her real name is Laura Jeanne. "Do you know why? Because my name is Laura, and her name is Laura, and it’s confusing to me. My real name is Laura Jeanne. So I get confused and just call her Dern,” The Morning Show actress added.

When she quipped that they both “can’t be Laura,” a puzzled Kidman retaliated and said, “She doesn’t call you Laura, though.” Witherspoon didn’t have any choice but to change the subject.

Advertisement

Big Little Lies's third season is coming soon

The Emmy-winning series based on Liane Moriarty's bestseller of the same name is gearing up for its third season. Witherspoon, Dern, and Kidman, alongside Shailene Woodley, headline the show, which featured several cameos by A-lister celebrities over the years. Some of them are Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, Meryl Streep, and Adam Scott.

If Witherspoon hadn't interjected, Kidman would have spoiled the upcoming season during the Vanity Fair segment. "I got excited," Kidman explained. "It’s okay, baby. I get excited, too," Witherspoon replied.

The latter joked that her co-stars would call her and say, " Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies season 3?” An excited Kidman quipped, "But we are now! If you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it." Thank god there weren’t any spoilers!