Reese Witherspoon reveals why she ‘LOVES’ being mistaken for daughter Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon recently spoke to InStyle and opened up about the striking resemblance she shares with her and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava Phillippe! While chatting with Gayle King for the magazine, the 45-year-old Legally Blonde actress jokes about sometimes “being mistaken” for her 22-year-old daughter. The actress also noted that she secretly loves “being mistaken” for Ava because it makes her “feel so young.” She added: “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

While acknowledging the challenges of having a famous lookalike mom, Reese revealed that Ava speaks to other stars who have similar-looking moms, she said, “We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike. So whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

Reese, who also shares an 18-year-old son Deacon with Ryan, and a 9-year-old son Tennessee with husband Jim Toth, also opened up about her experience of raising kids in Hollywood. “It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So she’s living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons. We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate. Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path."

