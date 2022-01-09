Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava gets candid about the pros and cons of having famous parents

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe daughter Ava Phillippe recently opened up about having famous parents and how it affects one’s life. While answering a Q&A on her Instagram account, the 22-year-old was asked–“Do you think your life would’ve been different if your parents weren’t celebrities?”

To which, Ava admitted that her life would be different, she said: “Yes. Very. That said though, I wouldn’t change a thing. The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities. And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool.”

After this answer, another fan pried and asked about Ava’s future career and what she wants to do for a living later on in life. To which, Ava answered: “I influence for brands on social media now and then and up until recently, I was in college.”

Back in November 2021, Ava’s mom Reese Witherspoon spoke to InStyle and opened up about their striking resemblance. She said she loves “being mistaken” for Ava because it makes her “feel so young.” She added: “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” Reese also spoke about the challenges that come with having a famous lookalike mom, she told the magazine: “We talk to Zoë Kravitz a lot because she and her mother [Lisa Bonet] look exactly alike. So whenever Ava is frustrated, I go, ‘Call Zoë, text Zoë, she knows what to talk about.’ I mean, that’s another mother-daughter combo that’s like identical twins.”

