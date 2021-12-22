Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s daughter to join Hollywood soon? Ava says it’s not 'out of the question'

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe may be looking at Hollywood as her future career path! While chatting with E! News, the 22-year-old student and daughter of actor Ryan Phillippe and Legally Blonde alum Witherspoon opened up about whether she’ll follow in her parents’ career footsteps.

She said: “My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make. I’m so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be. So I think I’m trying to do that.”

When asked more about whether she will one day venture into acting, Ava said it’s not “out of the question.” She further added, “I’m not so sure on where I’m going yet. hat’s kind of what I’m trying to figure out in this stage of my life, what’s the right fit for me and what’s going to do the best for others within that context, and what can I be most impactful with.”

If you arent familiar, 22-year-old Ava looks like a spitting image of her mother Reese. So much so that many times people have the two confused for each other! Back in November while speaking to InStyle, Reese noted that she loves “being mistaken” for Ava because it makes her “feel so young.” She added: “I’m so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.”

