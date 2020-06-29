Reese Witherspoon’s response to being mistaken for Carrie Underwood will warm your heart

Reese Witherspoon was mistaken for country singer Carrie Underwood by a fan on the weekend while she was running errands in LA, and she had the best response to the misrecognition. Scroll ahead to see what she had to say.

Reese WItherspoon had a hilarious encounter with a Carrie Underwood fan! On Sunday, June 28, Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to share an incident where a fan came up to her and confused her for country singer Carrie Underwood. "To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood," the Wild actress wrote on the social media platform. "You officially made my day," Witherspoon sweetly wrote in response to the misrecognition. The "Two Black Cadillacs" singer caught a wind of Witherspoon's tweet and replied to her fellow doppelgänger, writing, "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life!"

On top of that, the woman who allegedly mistook Witherspoon for Underwood took to Twitter to share her run-in with the Legally Blonde actress on TikTok. Saying: "Okay, so craziest things just happened. I'm with my husband eating at a BBQ place and I swear I see a lady with her husband and kid," Noha Hamid said in the video.

YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 28, 2020

"I'm like, that looks just like a celebrity and I'm trying to think who... and I'm like, 'Who? Carrie Underwood?'" She went on to explain that Witherspoon was wearing a cowboy hat and a mask so she couldn't recognize her fully. "So I wait until she goes back to her car so I can ask her, not in front of everyone, to blow her cover," the woman said. "And then she goes, 'Hey, no I'm not Carrie Underwood but have a great day.'"

But Hamid assumed that perhaps Witherspoon was lying about not being Underwood until she realized that it was indeed the Sweet Home Alabama actor.

She also replied to the actress on Twitter and wrote, "OMGGGG! That was ME. Haha, I swear when I walked away I was like wait, that was totally Reese Witherspoon! I could barely see your face because of the mask and hat but I knew you looked so familiar haha. I LOVE YOU @ReeseW."

