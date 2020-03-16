Reese Witherspoon says Beyonce gifted her clothes & now they are best friends: We DM each other on Instagram

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Reese Witherspoon told Ellen DeGeneres that Beyonce gifted her clothes and now they are best friends. Read on to know more.

Reese Witherspoon wants the world to know that she and Beyonce are best friends. In January, Beyonce and her husband JAY-Z just surprised Reese with the perfect gift following the Golden Globe Awards. The couple surprised the actress by sending her a stunning bouquet of white flowers and an opulent case of Armand de Brignac champagne, the luxury brand owned by Jay-Z. The actress received the gift a day after she posted a Photoshopped meme of herself hovering over the couple as they sipped their champagne during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

During her latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress revealed that the couple brought their champagne to the award ceremony and she asked the musical couple if she and Jennifer Aniston could get some of their champagne after they ran out of water at their table. Reese revealed that the couple offered the beverage to them at the event and then later surprised her by sending her a fresh bottle of their champagne.

Check out her interview with Ellen DeGeneres here:

Ellen then told Reese that she was not the only one who got the bottle of champagne. “He sent me a case also. Don’t act like you are the special one. We all got cases,” Ellen revealed. The host also mentioned that Beyoncé sent her clothes. Clearly jealous of her revelation, Reese clarified that she received the clothes first and then asked Beyoncé to send some to Ellen so that she does not feel left out. “She sent me clothes. And then I was like I think Ellen might like these and then she sent them to you.

Beyonce and I are really good friends I mean, really, really, really good friends. And in fact, you might say, best friends. Some might say that,” she said. She also revealed that she texts Beyonce all the time and they even exchange DMs on Instagram. “I just have a bee emoji in my phone because I don’t want people to know. We DM each other on the Insta,” Reese said.

