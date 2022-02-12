Reese Witherspoon sends birthday love to her The Morning Show co star Jennifer Aniston; Read her sweet note

Reese Witherspoon is paying tribute to her friend Jennifer Aniston. On Friday, the Morning Show actress wished her costar, 53, a happy birthday with a wonderful birthday message. Witherspoon, 45, posted what she admires about Aniston with a picture of them on set.

She penned, "When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday! The cheerful Legally Blonde actress also posted a clip from the iconic TV sitcom Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. On the show, the actresses played sisters. She wrote in the caption, "In honor of @jenniferaniston’s bday: the Green Sisters," she said, adding green heart emojis.

Check out her post here:

While they are presently starring in an Apple TV+ news drama together, Witherspoon and Aniston have a long history of collaboration. Witherspoon appeared as Rachel's (Aniston's) sister, Jill Greene, on Friends as a guest star. While they are real-life friends, their characters on The Morning Show do not always get along. Witherspoon previously told PEOPLE that battling Aniston on film was challenging. "I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other," she said. "We just love each other much."

Meanwhile, Aniston has recently been shooting Murder Mystery 2, a sequel to the Netflix criminal comedy Murder Mystery, which debuted in 2019. The second film is set in Hawaii, at least in part. Aniston shared a picture of herself and co-star Adam Sandler on Tuesday. "Back to work with my buddy. #MurderMystery2," she wrote.

ALSO READ:The Morning Show S2: Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon on how COVID-19 challenges impacted their characters