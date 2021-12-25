Reese Witherspoon sends 'holiday hugs' as she posts rare snap of her family on Christmas Eve; See post

The simplest chores, such as getting the whole family together to take the ideal Christmas picture, is frequently the most difficult for parents of children of all ages. However, it looks like Reese Witherspoon managed to do that on Christmas Eve.

Check out her post here:

The actress posted sweet pictures of her family on Instagram and captioned it, "Where I want to be. With my family. By a fire. Laughing. Enjoying each other's company. Sending you & your dearest HUGE holiday hugs ! From our family to yours." Reese Witherspoon and her family members seemed to be in great holiday spirits as they posed lovingly in each picture. However, The actress was seen at home, displaying some of her Christmas decorations on her Instagram stories. The Elf On The Shelf was put above a little gingerbread house, "Favorite holiday tradition," The Big Little Lies actress wrote on the picture.

Witherspoon, a mother of three children, also shared a photo of a snow globe with fans and wrote, "Happy Holidays" over it. However, Reese keeps uploading pictures with her family on special occasions. On Thanksgiving, the actress teased her holiday celebrations by smiling in a family portrait with husband Jim Toth, their 9-year-old son Tennessee, and her two elder children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, whom she has with ex Ryan Phillippe.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!" the Oscar winner captioned her post at the time. In an Instagram video posted during the time, Witherspoon said that she intended to prepare "the same dang thing I always make" for the Thanksgiving meal, despite sending Toth a "elaborate" Ina Garten turkey recipe that she believes she would "never" make.

