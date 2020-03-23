Reese Witherspoon shares an adorable family picture and reveals she spent her birthday hiking with family

Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 44th birthday with her family and went hiking with her husband and three kids.

Home Again actress Reese Witherspoon celebrated her birthday yesterday on March 22. The 44-year-old actress went hiking with her husband and three kids and shared an adorable family picture from her birthday getaway. Reese Witherspoon went for a holiday with husband Jim Toth and kids Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, and Tennessee Toth where they posed for a family picture and kicked in the 44-year-old actress' birthday celebrations.

Just a few hours ago, Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her birthday celebrations with her Instafam. "One of the best birthdays ever!So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family...all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady", she wrote.

Check it out:

Many friends from the industry filled her comments section with best wishes. Courtney Cox wrote, "Love you!!". "Perfection! Love you Reese!!!", Candace Nelson commented. Karlie Kloss wrote, "Happy happy haaaaaappy birthday Reese!!! Xoxo, your biggest fan." Natalie Portman too poured her best wishes. "Happy birthday to a true friend, role model and genuinely great human being!" she commented. Elle Macpherson wrote, "Happy birthday rocket goddess with guts. Miss you."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More