Reese Witherspoon SHARES adorable throwback photo on daughter Ava Phillippe's birthday; SEE PIC

Reese Witherspoon's first-born child Ava Phillippe turned 22 on Thursday. The 45-year-old Oscar winner honored her daughter's birthday by posting a beautiful throwback picture of Ava on her Instagram page. The black-and-white photo shows infant Ava wearing a "Party Princess" cone hat and devouring a broken up birthday cake — which is also all over her face.

"This person is turning 22 today," Witherspoon captioned the shot, adding a shocked emoji. On her Instagram Story, the Morning Show host also paid homage to her daughter. Witherspoon shared a sequence of pictures, starting with a sweet Polaroid of her lovingly hugging a young Ava at a party. When the picture was shot, Reese, who gave birth to Ava at the age of 23, looked to be in her late twenties. The blonde beauty embraced Ava, who was dressed in a red shirt with a white headband, while wearing brown sunglasses on her head. The Big Little Lies star followed her presentation with a video strip of Ava as a child with short blonde hair.

However, the happy mother of three also posted a recent picture of Ava beaming at the camera with the lovely message, "Happy Birthday to my sweet little girl…excuse me… I mean my adult daughter!! Words can't describe how proud I am of you," she continued. "You have grown into an extraordinary person who cares so much about the world around her. I am so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!!

Meanwhile, Witherspoon often posts with Ava and has shown how close she has been to her daughter throughout her childhood. In June, the Big Little Lies actress spoke with Tracee Ellis Ross for Interview about seeing her children grow older and the emotional connection she has formed with her family. She admits according to PEOPLE that the prospect of having a long-term connection with her adult children "makes me want to cry."

