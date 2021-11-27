Reese Witherspoon shares a sweet family snap as she celebrates Thanksgiving; See post

Reese Witherspoon spent Thanksgiving with her whole family! On Friday, the actress teased her holiday celebrations by smiling in a family portrait with husband Jim Toth, their 9-year-old son Tennessee, and her two elder children Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, whom she has with ex Ryan Phillippe.

The Walk the Line star donned a dark green gown with white flowers. The neckline dipped into a deep V. Her golden hair hung down the centre of her back. However, Witherspoon's spouse wore a brown seater and matching sweatpants. Over his big smile, he sported a short, tidy moustache. "Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours!" the Oscar winner captioned her post. Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, in an Instagram video posted earlier this week, Witherspoon said that she intended to prepare "the same dang thing I always make" for the Thanksgiving meal, despite sending Toth a "elaborate" Ina Garten turkey recipe that she believes she would "never" make.

"I try to do other things. The kids don't let me," she explained. "A regular ol' turkey — that's all anybody wants." After a hectic and productive year, the actress has a lot to be thankful for this year. In March, Witherspoon and Toth, 51, celebrated ten years of marriage. "Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," she wrote on their anniversary. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!"

Meanwhile, in other news, via PEOPLE, after producing series like Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show, Witherspoon's business, Hello Sunshine, was sold to the private equity firm Blackstone in August for approximately USD 1 billion.

