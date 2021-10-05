Reese Witherspoon shares a throwback photo marking 30 years in Hollywood: I'm grateful for the ups and downs

One of the most celebrated actresses of Hollywood, Reese Witherspoon has completed 30 long years in the movie industry, and to mark the occasion, The Morning Show star penned a heartfelt note congratulating herself and thanking her fans and supporters in the process. “Feeling very grateful for this journey,” Reese shared.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, 45, expressed gratitude for her journey which had its own “ups and downs”. “A kind person on Twitter reminded me that 30 years ago, my very first movie came out. It was a movie called Man In the Moon and I was 14 years old,” she penned, while sharing a childhood picture of her from the sets of the movie. Opening up on how didn’t know that her journey in Hollywood would turn out to be so fruitful, the actress noted that every nook and corner of the journey brought her to this moment, 30 years later.

“I learned from All of them [ups and downs],” she penned, thanking her fans and fellow supporters for watching her movies and television shows over all these years. “And Thank YOU to everyone who has watched my movies, tuned into one of my TV shows or even said hi to me at the grocery store,” Reese penned.

Giving a shoutout to her fans, Reese expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards them. “ I am so blessed to have fans who let me entertain them,” she said.

In the comment section, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, Katie Couric, and others congratulated Witherspoon on achieving the milestone. While Couric called the star ‘adorable,’ Hudson took to penning a whole paragraph for her friend and colleague. She wrote, “Oh babe, seeing that pic just made me emotional! I can't believe that was 30 years ago...I'll never forget you in that film. A little magical fire cracker you are!”

