Reese Witherspoon showers love on daughter Ava Phillippe's brand new artwork; Here's how

Reese Witherspoon has never shied away from showering love to her kids on social media! Recently, she took to commenting on her daughter Ava Phillippe's artwork on Instagram, which the star kid posted along with a unique caption. The mom gushed about the painting and lauded Ava for her attempt.

"I am not super satisfied with how this painting turned out but am lacking content at the moment so here is this thing I made," Ava wrote in her caption! Reese, however, went into the comment section and posted words of appreciation for her daughter. "This is wonderful!" she wrote while also complimenting her for posting her painting. "I love seeing your artwork," the actress said.

Fans took to the comments section to hail Ava too. "Love so much," one person wrote. "Benji is a literal human you can’t convince me otherwise," another user commented while speaking of Ava's pet dog who she has painted along with her portrait. "the eyes especially look so good!! i love it!!" another user said.

You can take a look at Ava Phillippe's painting below:

Recently, Ava Phillippe has also slammed social media trolls who sent her "hateful" comments when she addressed her sexuality stating that she has been attracted to "people", while also pointing out that in her opinion "Gender is whatever." "QUICK REMINDER: I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts," wrote Ava in a post shared to her Instagram Story. She further penned, "My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & Love."

