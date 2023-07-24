Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter Ava Phillippe in new GRWM selfie; fans say ‘beautiful mother-daughter’

There is no denying that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe resemble each other. The two are more like twins than mother and daughter, and their similarity becomes more mysterious with each passing day.

Reese Witherspoon posted many images of her daughter Phillippe and herself on the current red carpet on July 23 with the caption, “Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work 🌊 ✨🦈” she uploaded the pictures to Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe's new GRWM selfie

The actress and her 23-year-old daughter were seen getting ready for the event in the first picture of the carousel as they were dressed in complementary white hotel robes. The pair's piercing blue eyes were emphasized with a brush of golden eyeshadow and black eyeliner, and their long blonde hair was styled in beach waves with curtain bangs pulled out to the side.

Reese chose a strapless mint green dress, while Ava wore a white tube top with a pair of matching wide-leg slacks, continuing their coordination in strapless summer attire on the red carpet. Ava topped off her ensemble with a black cloth necklace around her neck, while Reese went without any accessories. Along with their matching beach waves and sun-kissed makeup, Phillippe and Witherspoon form 'the perfect duo' in their pastel A-line skirts.

Fans' reaction to Reese and Ava's selfie

Fans were astounded by how closely the mother-daughter pair resembled each other when the actress posted a selfie of herself with her daughter Ava Phillippe on Instagram.

One user commented: ‘LOVE THIS PIC..you two are so damn adorable I can’t take it'

Another user commented: ‘Literal twins’

‘Beautiful mother-daughter’ the third user commented.

‘I don't know you both look like a summer dream. Keep on shining!’ Another user commented on their Instagram post.

One supporter remarked on her picture, "You two are literally twins," while another, "She is a mini you!" Someone else made a funny remark, "I notice you have a younger sister. Another sibling? One admirer even noted that Witherspoon's "twin" was now taller than the actress.

