Reese Witherspoon was ‘terrified’ about being pregnant at 22; Says ‘every bit of sacrifice is worth it’; Watch

In a recent chat with Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon revealed that she was terrified of her pregnancy when she was 22 years old. Scroll down to see her full chat.
18219 reads Mumbai
Reese Witherspoon just shared her experience of motherhood! The 44-year-old Big Little Lies actress made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday (September 15). During her appearance, Reese, who is mom to Ava, 21, Deacon, 16, and Tennessee, 7, opened up about becoming a mother at the start of her career.

 

“To be completely candid, I was terrified too. I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it,” she said. “I didn’t know if I was going to have steady work, too. I made movies but I hadn’t established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids’ school,” she continued.

 

Watch the full chat below:

 

She also said she “didn’t have any real power or leverage within my industry.” “I was just like every other mom and dad trying to figure it out. There’s a lot of compromise. Every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it. You feel like that’s what makes me wake up on a Sunday, it’s not movies or my job, it’s my kids.”

 

In case you missed it, Reese’s Legally Blonde co-star Holland Taylor who played Professor Stromwell in the movie had wonderful things to say about Reese and revealed her most favourite scene from the film in an interview with Vulture.“It was very well structured. Her whole demeanour at the beginning where she’s running the class—it’s wonderful to play as a woman, as an actress,” the 77-year-old actress said about the first scene she appears in, as Elle attends her first class at Harvard University. 

 

ALSO READ: Reese Witherspoon is 'dreaming' of travelling to India with her youngest son Tennessee James; See the latest post

 

Credits :Vulture, The Drew Barrymore Show, Getty Images

