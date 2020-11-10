  1. Home
Reese Witherspoon welcomes a new puppy into her family and it's truly pawdorable

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has welcomed a new member in her family –- a pet dog she has named Minnie Pearl. The new inclusion in the actress's home comes weeks after she her French bulldog Pepper.
In an Instagram image Reese posted, her new puppy is seen walking on grass and looking at the camera.

"Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 534K likes.

The actress on October 20 shared the tragic news of losing Pepper. She had shared a string of pictures of Pepper looking at the camera while sitting on the grass.

Alongside the picture, she had penned an emotional note, which read: "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member."
 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

The 44-year-old actress was left "heartbroken" after Pepper's demise.

"I am so heartbroken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wildflowers, and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper," she added.

