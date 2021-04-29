  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Reese Witherspoon on why media considered her ‘good’ & Britney Spears ‘bad’; Highlights media’s misogyny

Reese Witherspoon recently got candid about the media’s misogynistic view during her breakup in 2006 and the different treatment she got compared to Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2021 09:12 pm
Reese Witherspoon on why media considered her ‘good’ & Britney Spears ‘bad’; Highlights media’s misogyny
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hollywood veteran Reese Witherspoon recently got candid about why she was considered “good” and Britney Spears was “bad” in a recent feature with Time magazine. The 45-year-old actress and producer opened up about the parallels in both hers and Britney‘s life during the early 2000s – they both were going through divorces in November 2006 and were both hounded by the paparazzi. However, the media treated them differently.

 

“My children will tell you stories about being in preschool and people climbing on the roofs of our cars,” she recalled in the story about how the media used to follow her during that time. However, Reese points out that while the attention was scary, it was worse for Britney. She then mused just why she and stars like Jennifer Garner were labelled “good”, while Britney and Lindsay Lohan were dubbed “bad”.

 

“What if the media had decided I was something else?” she asked. “I would be in a totally different position. I want to say it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of sh***y.” Reese went on, “I’ve been reading all of these articles coming out where they were just saying, like, Britney, Paris [Hilton] and just, like, a group of us were just were treated so unfairly and just, like, this really misogynistic view and just being very cruel and mean and making fun of us. It made me think a lot this week, reading all these new things that are coming out after the Britney film.”

 

Also Read: Reese Witherspoon says she is much more ‘centred’ now

Credits :Time magazine, Getty Images

You may like these
Britney Spears to speak in court for the FIRST time at her upcoming conservatorship hearing
Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Mila Kunis, and more celebs who are MASSIVE fans of Bridgerton 
Britney Spears shares a special message for fans; Says she's 'flattered' with their concern and empathy
Stylist reveals Justin Timberlake set up Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction to outdo Britney Spears' performance
Britney Spears shares a throwback picture with ex Justin Timberlake to wish sister Jamie Lynn on her birthday
Chrishell Stause says ‘someone’ deleted her comments on Britney Spears’ post after she supported her