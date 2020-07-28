Reese Witherspoon wishes a happy birthday to her ‘amazing hubby’ Jim Toth: I love you so much JT

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her husband, Jim Toth’s birthday. Scroll down to read what Reese said.

Reese Witherspoon posted the sweetest message in honour of her husband's birthday. The Oscar winner shared a series of photos of husband Jim Toth for his big 50th birthday on Monday. The shots featured Toth in the woods, with Witherspoon alongside the couple's son Tennessee, 7, and older siblings Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16 (whom Witherspoon shares with ex Ryan Phillippe). "Happy Birthday to my amazing hubby, Jim!! Everything you do, you put in 1000 %! Whether he’s training for a triathlon, giving back to his community, supporting his friends, or loving his family, he gives his whole heart to so many people every day! I love you so much, JT!" Witherspoon wrote alongside the sweet pictures.

The actress married Jim Toth--talent agent in March 2011. Previously, Witherspoon also gave an Instagram shout out to her husband on Father's Day with a photo of the Quibi executive and their son Tennessee. "Happy Father’s Day to this wonderful dad and to all the Fathers who are raising incredible, thoughtful, compassionate kids!" the actress wrote. "I am celebrating you ALL," she said.

Witherspoon also celebrated the holiday with her own dad, John, and posted a selfie of the two of them going on a walk on her Instagram Story. The Draper James founder marked another special occasion last month: her youngest son's first-grade graduation. "Second grade or bust!! Happy Graduation! So proud of my littlest guy. #Growing up," Witherspoon captioned a photo of Tennessee on June 11.

