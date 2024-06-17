Reese Witherspoon’s Accurate Nicole Kidman Impression At AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Leaves Audience In Splits

Is it Nicole Kidman or Reese Witherspoon?

The Legally Blonde actress impersonated her Big Little Lies co-star during a tribute speech, and the resemblance was uncanny! The actress perfectly mimicked Kidman’s Australian accent, which generated an uproar of laughter in the audience.

Reese Witherspoon impersonates Nicole Kidman

On June 14, TNT Drama released the teaser for the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which honored veteran actress Nicole Kidman. The clip became an instant internet sensation!

In the teaser, Witherspoon praised her friend and co-star’s ability to find new directors to work with. She added that the Moulin Rouge actress has always been “proactive” in choosing the people she would like to work with.

"She’ll often say to me a foreign film I’ve absolutely ever heard of, like, y’all,” The Morning Show actress said. “And she’s like, 'But do you see that director? It’s incredible. Reese, we must get her. We must,’ ” she said, impersonating Kidman’s Australian accent.

The camera panned to the latter, laughing and hiding her face while her husband, Keith Urban, seemed to cuckle sitting beside her. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, OK. You call her first. And I'll just be on the phone,'" Witherspoon concluded. It’s clear that the two are besties first, then co-stars!

Kidman was showered with tributes from her co-actors

Kidman’s legacy was celebrated by her peers at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala with heartfelt tributes. Her Big Little Lies co-stars, Witherspoon and Meryl Streep, presented her with the prestigious award. Her close friends and co-stars from Paramount’s series Lioness, Naomi Watts, and Morgan Freeman also delivered jovial tributes.

Advertisement

Zac Efron and Joey King, who worked with the actress in the upcoming Netflix film A Family Affair, spoke humble words in honor of the Expats actress. Other guests included Cynthia Erivo and fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman, among many others.

In her acceptance speech, Kidman paid tribute to the film industry and filmmakers who allowed her to “run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women."

The event occurred on April 27, 2024, and will air on Monday, June 17 on TNT.