Reese Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe says 'we did good' as they reunite for son Deacon's 18th birthday

Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe recently reunited to ring in their son Deacon's 18th birthday. Both Reese and Ryan shared adorable birthday tributes for their son. Ryan in his sweet message for son Deacon also gave a shoutout to his and Reese's successful parenting and wrote, "I’d say we did pretty good" while tagging her.

Sharing photos from Deacon's birthday celebrations, Ryan wrote a sweet note for his son as he entered his adulthood. Phillippe wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup."

Reese also commented on Ryan's post as she mentioned how proud she is of their son and said, "So proud of our boy ... I mean our ADULT Son!"

Check out Ryan Phillippe's birthday tribute for Deacon here:

In a separate birthday tribute for Deacon posted on her own Instagram account, Reese wrote an emotional note about not being able to believe that her son had turned 18. She reminisced his childhood days of "trading Pokémon cards, singing Bruno Mars songs" in the caption. Reese further added, "My heart is bursting with pride about the young man he is becoming. Happy 18th Birthday Deacon! I love you to the moon around the sun and all the stars."

Witherspoon and Phillippe got married in 1999 and eventually called it quits in 2006. Apart from 18-year-old son Deacon, the duo is also parents to a 22-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe.

