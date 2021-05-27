Regé Jean Page addresses speculations of his Bridgerton exit, potential role in James Bond & Black Panther 2

Regé Jean Page recently opened up about the rumours surrounding his Bridgerton exit, his potential role in James Bond and addressed rumours of his involvement in Black Panther 2.

Bridgerton’s former star Regé-Jean Page recently spoke to Variety and in a candid chat addressed many speculations about his career that have been making the rounds. The actor, 31, spoke about leaving the groundbreaking show, being the next James Bond and being a part of Black Panther 2. While talking about his disappointing exit from Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton, and whether he thinks it was the right move, he said: “That’s what was meant. Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending.”

Addressing rumours of him being the next Bond hero and his involvement with Black Panther 2, he said: “I spend a lot of time at the moment talking about what other people are saying about me, as opposed to anything I’m actually doing…I can’t talk about the B-word [Bond], because I’ve got nothing to say on the B-word. I can’t talk about which jobs I’m not doing, because I’m not doing them, [but] I’m very happy with the work I am doing. I’ve been a huge fan of the types of movies that the MCU has been putting out, that have made it possible to do the kind of work I’m doing now, both directly and indirectly — with the Russos and with the genre that I’m working in with John and Jonathan [Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who wrote Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming].”

When asked about him being rejected for Superman’s grandfather’s role because of his skin colour, he said: “I decided a very long time ago that I would refuse to be defined by trauma and would only be defined by success, when and where it comes. And I will not waste what breath I have on feeding things that are not worth it. So I choose my words carefully. I spend my energy carefully, and I’ll continue to do that where it is necessary and welcomed.”

