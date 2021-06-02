Regé-Jean Page bagged Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling starrer The Gray Man thanks to his breakout Bridgerton role

In a recent interview, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page spoke candidly about how The Gray Man is "like a whole new machine."

After leaving us besotted with his royal act as Simon Hastings aka The Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page is ready to take his career a notch higher by starring in Russo Brothers' ambitious directorial The Gray Man. Along with Regé, the star-studded ensemble is headlined by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. "It's been incredible," Page praised his new movie in an interview with Variety about joining The Gray Man team.

"It's just so much fun when you're working with folks who are not just at the top of their game, but reinventing the game. It's like a whole new machine," the 31-year-old actor added. Interestingly, it was Regé's breakout Bridgerton role which first introduced the talented actor to Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. After reaching out to Page, a meeting was shortly set up between the trio after the hugely successful Christmas debut of Shonda Rhimes' series. Teasing Regé's The Gray Man character, Anthony predicted that Page will be painted in a new light due to the film as his, Chris and Ryan's roles are unlike anything that the audience has witnessed from the trio before.

Anthony disclosed that he and Joe "like actors who are willing to continually reinvent themselves, and push themselves into new places." Speaking particularly about Regé, Anthony admitted that the filmmaker siblings first "knew him as one specific thing," being Bridgerton's Duke of Hastings, "over a short period of time." Anthony added that Page is "an incredibly talented actor, and he can move in a lot of different directions as a performer." While the trio's obvious attractiveness is undeniable, Anthony revealed that these three actors approach their acting craft in a more 'character-actor way'. This means that the trio are "very interested in the process of character discovery and expression and they can sometimes take very unconventional approaches to the type of characters they create."

As their handsome looks take a backseat, The Gray Man focuses on physicality in a different sense; the amount of physical preparation the actors require in order to play these well-trained CIA operatives or former operatives in some cases is what the audience should be paying attention to. "They are people who have made their lives with a very specific skill set and [the actors] worked very hard to master that skill set and make it feel believable and real on screen," Anthony stated before concluding, "As demanding as the Marvel movies can be for actors to prepare for, I would say this movie was every bit as demanding, even if it wasn't in quite the same way."

The Gray Man promises to be one wild cinematic adventure!

Based on Mark Greaney's novel of the same name and with a massive budget of USD 200 million (Netflix's most expensive movie made yet), The Gray Man also stars Ana de Armas, Billy Bobb Thornton and Dhanush in pivotal roles. As for Regé's Bridgerton journey, Page will not be returning for season 2.

