Regé-Jean Page Birthday: A look at ALL upcoming projects of the Bridgerton star

Ever since Regé-Jean Page starred in Bridgerton as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, we bet you haven't been able to get enough of the actor and have been eagerly waiting to see what he does next. While the actor may not be returning to the popular period drama on Netflix, Page following the success of Bridgerton has bagged some major Hollywood projects. The actor was also listed among the top contenders when it came to the James Bond role.

As Regé-Jean celebrates his birthday on January 24, we take a look at all the upcoming projects that will star the actor. While his Bridgerton exit left everyone hurt, these upcoming projects of the actor are sure to leave you excited to see Page take on some challenging roles. Considering he's been Netflix's breakout star, the actor has already bagged another project with the streaming platform which also happens to be one of the platform's most expensive ones starring the likes of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Let's take a look at all of Rege-Jean Page's upcoming projects below.

The Gray Man

After the success of Bridgerton, Regé-Jean was soon cast in Netflix's The Gray Man which has been helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The upcoming action thriller is based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name. The Gray Man follows a CIA agent who becomes a fugitive after his own peers betray him. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans play the lead roles while the supporting cast also includes Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Dhanush. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

The Saint

It was recently reported that Page is set to star in Paramount Pictures' upcoming reboot of 1997's The Saint which is based on a 1920 book series by Leslie Charteris. The film will be a reboot of Phillip Noyce's 1997 movie, starring Val Kilmer which will have Rege-Jean star in the role of Simon Templar aka "The Saint," a skilled thief who goes on different undercover missions. Details about the film's production and release have not yet been confirmed.

Dungeons and Dragons

Another major project that Page has been signed on is the untitled Dungeons & Dragons film. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the project will be a reboot of the movies based on the popular game. It has been reported that Rege-Jean Page will work alongside the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis for the film. The film is slated for a March 2023 release.

