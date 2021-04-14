Regé Jean Page left Bridgerton over creative differences? Actor wasn’t happy with plans for his S2 character?

According to recent sources, Regé Jean Page left the beloved show Bridgerton over creative differences but is still on “good terms” despite differences.

After many weeks of scrutinising why Regé-Jean Page is adamant about not returning to Bridgerton, we have another update. The on-screen Duke reportedly isn’t returning to the period drama because he didn’t like what the producers had planned for his character, the Duke of Hastings. “Regé is not coming back to ‘Bridgerton’ because of creative differences with [executive producer] Shonda Rhimes and her team,” an insider from the show told Page Six.

The source added, “He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for Season 2, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show.” Plus, “Regé has been inundated with offers for other interesting and challenging leading roles.” But the source continued, “If you look at all the big names who have left [Rhimes’ hit show] ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in the past, you see you don’t disagree with Shonda, nobody is bigger than the show,” adding that Page is leaving on good terms despite the “creative differences.”

If you didnt know, Netflix’s drama Bridgerton sent shock waves through its fan base just over a week ago by announcing that leading man Page would not return for the second season of the Shondaland drama. The dashing British actor, who became an overnight global heartthrob, had originally signed on with a one-year deal to play male lead Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings.

Previously, Page told Variety that he was drawn to “Bridgerton” because the role was a “one-season arc” with a “beginning, middle, end” that allowed him to come in, “contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

