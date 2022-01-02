Regé-Jean Page stuns Internet with a shirtless PHOTO on New Year; Netizens call him 'perfect'

Regé-Jean Page has set the Internet on fire with a shirtless photo as he welcomed New Year and wished fans for the same. The Bridgerton alum, 33, took to his social media platform to share the stunning photo alongside a caption welcoming 2022. "Step into the new," the actor wrote alongside the snap.

Since then, fans have gone gaga over the photo that Page posted from his social media platform. This isn't the first time that the actor took to his Instagram to share a shirtless photo! Previously, he posted some snaps from his beach vacations which had stunned fans and it seems like, Page has done it again!

His followers took to the comments section to hail the hero and also urged him to resume as Simon Basset in the popular television series Bridgerton. "Kisses & hugs back," one fan penned while lauding Page for the snap. Another fan commented, "You're perfection." Many fans wished the actor on New Year and asked him to announce his new projects as soon as possible.

You can take a look at Regé-Jean Page's New Year post HERE.

In other news, it was previously suggested that Regé-Jean Page would no longer reprise his role in Bridgerton but whether he has been replaced by another actor hasn't been confirmed yet. The new season of the show is slated to release on March 25, 2022, on the streaming platform Netflix.

What do you think of the stunning snap by our Simon Basset aka Page? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Phoebe Dynevor had a 'heads up' on Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton exit, opens up on filming intimate scenes