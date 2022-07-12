Regé-Jean Page supports Florence Pugh as haters body-shame her over sheer pink Valentino dress

Regé-Jean Page stands up for Florence Pugh. Recently, the Black Widow actress decided to wear a sheer hot pink Valentino gown to the brand's Haute Couture fashion show in Rome on Saturday. Her dress sparked discourse on the internet which resulted in many shaming the actress for her stunning look. Later, Pugh took pity on the angry commenters in a post and asked them to "grow up."

Many came forward in support of the actress and condemned the narrow mentality of the audience. Now, the Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page has stepped forward and called out "the boys" in a recent story on Instagram. In his upload, Page reshared Pugh's post where she confronts her vulgar comment section and wrote echoing Pugh's words, "What. Is. So. Terrifying?" He berated the haters and penned, "Take a look at yourself fellas. Then take a look at your mates and step up when it’s time to step up. When the boys are out of line, have a word."

The Gray Man actor further wrote, "The weird thing about misogyny is men actually listen to other men. So do your bit, cos [sic] the next few years in particular are gonna be a really good time to listen, and take some responsibility, for everyone’s sake."

As for Pugh, she also did not stay quiet when commentators came after her, she clapped back and wrote in part in her lengthy caption, "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be," per Page Six.

