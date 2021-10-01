Regé Jean Page to team up with The Russo Brothers for Netflix's heist thriller; Details inside

After Bridgerton, it seems like Regé Jean Page has signed another deal with the streaming platform Netflix for a new heist thriller movie. While the project hasn't been named yet, The Hollywood Reporter states that writer-director Noah Hawley would be involved in the film, along with The Russo Brothers.

Hawley, Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca will be producing the movie, with Page and Angela Russo-Otstot as executive producers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot details have also not been announced, but the storyline might revolve around an original idea from Hawley.

For the unversed, The Russo Brothers and Page have recently worked in Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's The Gray Man on Netflix. As for the Russos, they are also involved in Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth which, as per Netflix, has been their most-watched original film ever.

In a statement, via Variety, Larocca, one of the producers of the movie said, “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and admire. We are very happy to continue to fulfill that pledge by supporting this new film from Noah Hawley and Regé-Jean Page."

Page rose to fame with Netflix's period drama Bridgerton, from which he has also stepped aside after the first season. As for Page's other works, the actor currently has Paramount's Dungeons and Dragons, and The Saint reboot. Recently, there were also talks about Page replacing Daniel Craig as the iconic 007 agent James Bond, but nothing has been confirmed or announced yet.

